234 stranded people rescued at Bara-lacha Pass in Himachal Pradesh

As many as 234 passengers stranded at Bara-lacha Pass in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district on the Manali-Leh road due to heavy snowfall have been rescued, an official said on Friday.

A majority of the rescued people include labourers from Jharkhand and Nepal. They were taken to rescue camps at Jispa, he said.

