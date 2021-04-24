Left Menu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 24-04-2021 00:41 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 00:33 IST
234 stranded people rescued at Bara-lacha Pass in Himachal Pradesh
As many as 234 passengers stranded at Bara-lacha Pass in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district on the Manali-Leh road due to heavy snowfall have been rescued, an official said on Friday.

A majority of the rescued people include labourers from Jharkhand and Nepal. They were taken to rescue camps at Jispa, he said.

