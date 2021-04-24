234 stranded people rescued at Bara-lacha Pass in Himachal Pradesh

234 stranded people rescued at Bara-lacha Pass in Himachal PradeshPTI | Shimla | Updated: 24-04-2021 00:41 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 00:33 IST
As many as 234 passengers stranded at Bara-lacha Pass in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district on the Manali-Leh road due to heavy snowfall have been rescued, an official said on Friday.
A majority of the rescued people include labourers from Jharkhand and Nepal. They were taken to rescue camps at Jispa, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
