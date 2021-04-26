Left Menu

Turkey - Factors to Watch on April 26

Biden's declaration that massacres of Armenians constituted genocide is "simply outrageous" and Turkey will respond over coming months, Turkey's presidential spokesman said on Sunday. PRESIDENT ERDOGAN President Tayyip Erdogan will chair a meeting of the cabinet of ministers which is expected to focus on Biden's genocide statement and measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Here are news, reports, and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday. The lira traded at 8.4250 against the dollar at 0434 GMT, weakening slightly from a close of 8.4205 on Friday.

The main BIST 100 share index rose 1.10% to 1,345.15 on Friday. GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks rose on Monday with Chinese shares near three-week highs as signs the world economic recovery was well on track bolstered risk appetite, while the U.S. dollar slipped to a two-month low. ARMENIAN GENOCIDE RECOGNITION

KOBANI PROTESTS TRIAL A Turkish court will hold the first hearing in the trial against Selahattin Demirtas, former head of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), and 107 others over charges related to protests in the mainly Kurdish southeast in 2014 (0630 GMT).

MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE The central bank will announce manufacturing confidence data for April (0700 GMT).

CAPACITY USAGE The central bank will also announce industrial capacity utilization data for April (0700 GMT).

CYPRUS Erdogan will also host Northern Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar at the presidential palace (1100 GMT).

CORONAVIRUS CASES Turkey recorded 347 deaths due to COVID-19, data from the Health Ministry showed on Sunday, bringing the total toll to 38,358. It also recorded another 38,553 cases.

