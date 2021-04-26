Habanero to enter Mumbai, Delhi markets, expand in Tamil Nadu

Habanero, an Indian brand of wide range ready to cook sauces and pasta, is entering the Mumbai and Delhi markets shortly, after its success in Southern parts of India.

The products are full flavored, vegan and gluten free salsa (dips),tortilla wraps sauces, and pasta.

The products are currently available in traditional and modern retail stores across cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Goa, Pune, Mumbai, and Puducherry, Habanero founder and CEO, Griffith David said on Monday.

With plans to deepen its presence across Tamil Nadu, like Madurai and other major towns, the company will soon foray into Mumbai and Delhi to start with and make its presence in other North Indian cities, he said.

Habanero with 16 products will add four more in the next two quarters, as the demand for such products had become high since last year due to Coronavirus scare, as the people preferred to sit home and order for such products on-line, Griffith David said.

