Left Menu

ICICI Bank shares gain nearly 4 pc after Q4 earnings; Mcap rises by Rs 14,387 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 17:27 IST
ICICI Bank shares gain nearly 4 pc after Q4 earnings; Mcap rises by Rs 14,387 cr

Shares of ICICI Bank on Monday closed with a gain of nearly 4 per cent after the company reported a nearly four-fold jump in its March quarter consolidated profit.

The stock, which jumped 6.11 per cent to Rs 604.90 during the day on the BSE, closed at Rs 590.75, a gain of 3.63 per cent.

On the NSE, shares of the company closed at Rs 588.70, higher by 3.28 per cent after gaining 6.23 per cent to Rs 605.50 during the day.

Its market valuation jumped Rs 14,387.62 crore to Rs 4,08,633.62 crore on the BSE.

In traded volume terms, 31.04 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 6.25 crore units at the NSE during the day.

ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a nearly four-fold jump in its March quarter consolidated profit to Rs 4,886 crore as against Rs 1,251 crore in the year ago period, and spoke of calibrating growth in the near term given the second wave of COVID-19 infections.

The second largest private sector lender, which reported more than three-fold jump in its standalone net at Rs 4,402 crore, said that things will be better in the next two months and exuded confidence of having a strong balance-sheet to deliver consistent returns.

We will calibrate our growth in the near term based on the operating environment and conditions resulting from the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, its executive director Sandeep Batra told reporters on a conference call after the announcement of the results.

Income, on a consolidated basis, rose to Rs 43,621 crore in January-March 2021 from Rs 40,121 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The bank's core net interest income increased 17 per cent to Rs 10,431 crore on an 18 per cent growth in domestic advances and a marginal decline in net interest margin to 3.84 per cent from the year ago's 3.87 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

EU sues AstraZeneca over delayed deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine

The European Commission said on Monday it had launched legal action against AstraZeneca for not respecting its contract for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines and for not having a reliable plan to ensure timely deliveries.AstraZeneca said in r...

Activists fear HK immigration bill will allow arbitrary travel bans

An immigration bill on Hong Kongs legislative agenda for Wednesday would give authorities virtually unlimited powers to prevent residents and others from entering or leaving the former British colony, lawyers, diplomats, and rights groups s...

Polish, Hungarian and Slovak PMs declare support for Czech Republic

The prime ministers of Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia said on Monday that they support the Czech Republics actions after it said it suspected that two Russian spies were also behind a 2014 explosion that killed two people.We condemn ... yet ...

ANALYSIS-Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos

While politicians hail digital health passes as the solution to aviations COVID-19 crisis, airline bosses are still having sleepless nights about clogged up airports as they worry how to deal with the millions who have already been vaccinat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021