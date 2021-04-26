MP govt places request to receive oxygen on board 'Oxygen Express'

The Madhya Pradesh government has placed a request to receive liquid medical oxygen on board the Oxygen Express, the national transporter said Monday.

Officials said that the state will load six tankers at Bokaro on Monday night and bring them to Bhopal (Mandideep) and Jabalpur (Bheraghat) via the Oxygen Express.

Once unloaded, the same tankers will be taken back to Bokaro for next round of loading and the cycle will be repeated. Each tanker of Oxygen Express train can carry around 16 tonnes of medical oxygen, the official said, adding these trains travel at a speed of around 65 kmph.

Deaths due to the lack of oxygen have been reported from across the country, and it was on the suggestion of the Maharashtra and the Madhya Pradesh governments that the Railways planned a policy to transport liquid medical oxygen in cryogenic tankers to states.

The first such train was pushed into service on April 19, when seven trucks left Mumbai for Vizag to load oxygen. These trucks were loaded on flat wagons and carried to the loading location. Since then, requests for these trains have come from Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

