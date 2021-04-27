Left Menu

Tesla's Elon Musk qualifies for $11 billion options payout

It reported quarterly revenue of $10.39 billion and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $1.84 billion, surpassing milestones that trigger the vesting of the fifth and sixth of 12 tranches of options granted to Musk in his 2018 pay package to buy discounted Tesla shares.

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2021 03:44 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 03:44 IST
Tesla's Elon Musk qualifies for $11 billion options payout

Tesla's quarterly report on Monday hit targets qualifying Chief Executive Elon Musk for two options payouts worth a combined $11 billion.

The electric car maker beat Wall Street's expectations for first-quarter revenue and profit, boosted by record deliveries, robust demand from China and environmental credit sales. It reported quarterly revenue of $10.39 billion and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $1.84 billion, surpassing milestones that trigger the vesting of the fifth and sixth of 12 tranches of options granted to Musk in his 2018 pay package to buy discounted Tesla shares. (Graphic of options payout) https://tmsnrt.rs/3sW7Xrv

Musk, who is also a major shareholder and CEO of rocket maker SpaceX, receives no salary at Tesla. His pay package requires Tesla's market capitalization and financial growth to hit a series of rising targets. Despite production that is a fraction of that of Toyota Motor Corp, Volkswagen or General Motors , Tesla has become by far the world’s most valuable car maker, with a market capitalization of $700 billion, compared with Toyota’s $250 billion.

Tesla's shares have receded from record highs in 2021 after jumping more than eight-fold last year. Each tranche gives Musk the option to buy 8.4 million Tesla shares at $70 each, a discount of more than 90% from their current price. At Monday's price of $722, the shares from four previous tranches, plus the fifth and sixth tranches, could generate a profit of nearly $34 billion, or almost $6 billion per tranche.

In its quarterly report after the bell, Tesla said it incurred an expense of $299 million related to Musk's pay package, "driven by an increase in market capitalization and a new operational milestone becoming probable."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Samsung partners with Korean operators to power PS-LTE network in 700MHz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

US to share 60 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses with world as they become available

The United States plans to share 60 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines with the world as they become available, US Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy said here.The AstraZeneca vaccine is widely in use around the world but has not y...

U.S. says Moldova vote to remove judge an attack on democratic norms

The U.S. State Department said on Monday the Moldovan parliaments vote to sack the head of the constitutional court was a blatant attack on Moldovas democratic norms and its constitutional order. Fridays vote came after the tribunal backed ...

U.S., UK slap sanctions on Guatemalan official in corruption crackdown

The United States and United Kingdom on Monday both imposed sanctions on a member of Guatemalas Congress over alleged corruption, as Washington presses a number of Central American governments to crack down on graft.The U.S. sanctions were ...

Weekend driving in U.S., China pave way for gasoline market recovery

Motorists taking weekend trips have helped boost gasoline demand in the United States, China and the United Kingdom, but the recovery has been crimped by rising coronavirus infection rates elsewhere, particularly India.Road fuel use is cruc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021