Lagardere reports 29.8% drop in Q1 sales as pandemic hits travel retail

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-04-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 12:10 IST
Representatove image Image Credit: ANI

French media and publishing firm Lagardere reported on Tuesday a 29.8% drop in first-quarter revenue on a like-for-like basis as coronavirus-related restrictions on travel in Europe weighed. The company said sales in its travel retail business were down by 56.1% in the first quarter.

"Pending the beneficial effects of the vaccination campaigns, first-quarter 2021 revenue closely mirrored trends in air passenger traffic", Lagardere said in a statement. Lagardere confirmed on Monday it was reviewing a project to transform itself into a joint-stock company, unraveling an arcane structure that had caused strife with shareholders.

