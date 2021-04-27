Ahead of lockdown, chaos and panic buying in Karnataka

Ahead of lockdown, chaos and panic buying in KarnatakaPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-04-2021 13:17 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 13:05 IST
Hours before the stringent lockdown to contain COVID-19 in Karnataka came into effect on Tuesday, people flocked to railway stations, central bus terminus and waited in serpentine queues at toll plazas on national highways to board vehicles to reach their homes.
There was a mad scramble at vegetable markets and grocery shops in all major cities to stock up on essentials.
The government decided to impose a 14-day lockdown following the recommendation of the Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19 to contain the spread of the virus, which has grown alarmingly.
Holding their luggage, families, and students swarmed the KSRTC bus stand at Majestic in the heart of the city.
The scene was a stark reminder of the previous year's panic among people during lockdown to get to their hometowns and villages.
The government said no public transport services such as metro train and buses will operate other than the city buses on contractual services to ferry employees of a few companies engaged in the manufacturing and food processing sector, a Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation officer told PTI.
