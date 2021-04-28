Left Menu

Google sales top estimates on ad surge; Alphabet plans $50 billion buyback

Google parent Alphabet Inc on Tuesday beat quarterly revenue estimates and announced a $50 billion share buyback as the recovering economy and surging use of online services combined to accelerate its advertising and cloud businesses.

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2021 02:02 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 02:01 IST
Google sales top estimates on ad surge; Alphabet plans $50 billion buyback
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@caesars)

Google parent Alphabet Inc on Tuesday beat quarterly revenue estimates and announced a $50 billion share buyback as the recovering economy and surging use of online services combined to accelerate its advertising and cloud businesses. Alphabet shares rose about 4% to $2,375 in extended trading.

The results are the first sign that Google services may hold on to gains in usage brought on by lockdowns and other pandemic restrictions that forced people to shop and communicate online over the last year. Google ad sales surged 32% in the first quarter compared with a year ago, above expectations of analysts tracked by Refinitiv. Cloud sales increased 45.7%, in line with estimates.

About 17% of people in the United States, Alphabet's top region by revenue, were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the first quarter. Activities including in-person dining resumed in big cities in March, and security screenings at U.S. airports had their busiest day in a year. The changes coincided with Alphabet's overall sales rising 34% to $55.3 billion, above analysts' estimate of $51.7 billion, or 26% growth over last year's first quarter, when ad sales fell significantly in the final couple of weeks.

Alphabet's quarterly profit rose 162% to $17.9 billion, or $26.29 per share, beating estimates of $15.88 per share. Earnings benefited from unrealized gains from venture capital investments and slower depreciation of some data center equipment. The share repurchase authorization by Alphabet's board follows a $25 million buyback program announced in 2019.

AD REBOUND It was not immediately clear which industries powered Google's growth in ad and cloud sales, but that topic is expected to come up when analysts question Alphabet executives in a conference call later on Tuesday.

Increased ad buying by travel and entertainment companies would be a positive sign as hotel booking services and movie studios are among Google's biggest spenders. Also of interest could be Google's update on efforts to reach long-term cloud computing deals with retailers or companies that bought services in a rush last year.

Google's newer consumer subscription businesses, such as an ad-free version of YouTube, also could capture analysts' attention. Alphabet in 2020 suffered its slowest sales growth in 11 years but posted record profit and upped its cash hoard by $17 billion after slowing hiring and construction.

Its shares have surged 80% in the last year, 184th among companies in the S&P 500 index. Privacy and antitrust lawsuits against Google that could result in changes to its ad operations have remained a concern for investors, according to analysts. But resolution remains distant, with one key trial not expected until 2023.

The latest dispute emerged on Monday when streaming TV technology company Roku Inc accused Google of engaging in anticompetitive behavior to benefit its YouTube and hardware businesses. Discussions about changing U.S. and European laws to impose new oversight on Google and other companies, especially regarding privacy and artificial intelligence, have lagged as legislators have been distracted by the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-UEFA to increase squad size to 26 players for Euro 2020 - reports

Europes soccer governing body UEFA is set to increase the size of the national team squads at this years European Championship from 23 to 26 players, British media reported on Tuesday. The rule is being changed to lighten the burden on play...

Basketball-Call your shot: Bucks to offer in-game COVID-19 vaccines

Basketball fans can obtain their first COVID-19 vaccine dose in an unusual venue this weekend -- at a Milwaukee Bucks game. Those aged 16 years and older attending Sundays game against the Brooklyn Nets will be able to obtain their first do...

Immediately sending whole series of help that India needs: US President Biden

The United States is sending a whole series of help that India needs in its battle against COVID-19, President Joe Biden said here, reiterating that New Delhi had done the same when his country was in need last year.Biden had spoken at leng...

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stock markets dip on caution before Fed, earnings

Shares eased from record peaks on Tuesday as optimism about a global economic recovery was dented by caution before a policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve and earnings updates from a number of blue-chip companies. MSCIs gauge of stoc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021