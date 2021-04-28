CredR partners with e-bike brand Crayon Motors for exchange of petrol two-wheelers

Left Menu

28-04-2021
Omni channel platform for buying and selling pre-owned two wheelers, CredR has partnered with e-bike brand Crayon Motors for exchange of any petrol-based two-wheeler with the latter's electric bike.

Under the tie-up, customers can upgrade from any petrol two-wheeler to Crayon Motors' e-bikes and while exchanging the old two-wheeler, CredR will offer instant quotes for old petrol scooters, thereby reducing the upfront cost of the former's e-bikes, the company said on Wednesday.

Currently, the program is applicable in Delhi NCR and Jaipur, and will soon be expanded to other cities across the country, including Bangalore and Pune, CredR said.

''India's e-mobility landscape is going to change dramatically post COVID-19 pandemic and the sales are expected to rise. As the sales of overall two-wheelers will see a boom, there will also be a rise in sales of second-hand e-two wheelers,'' Sasidhar Nandigam, Chief Strategic Officer, CredR said.

Nandigam said currently, electric mobility contributes to less than 1 per cent of the two-wheelers market that can only increase from here. ''We are excited to partner with Crayon Motors in bringing about this shift in the market,'' he said.

Users will be provided with convenience and hassle-free exchange of used two-wheelers for electric bikes and receive their new vehicle within days. An instant price quote/estimate will be generated through the proprietary pricing application powered by CredR, it said.

To complete the transaction, CredR will verify the documents and the health of the petrol version of the two-wheeler. The exchange price will then be adjusted against the final cost of the new Crayon Motors e-two-wheeler, it added.

''With increasing adoption of electric vehicles, the Indian mobility industry is undergoing a major transformation. Our customers will now have a hassle free experience exchanging their old two-wheelers while purchasing a Crayon Scooter.

''We are excited about this partnership and look forward to growing together,'' said Mayank Jain, Director, Crayon Motors.

