Left Menu

Deutsche Bank surprises with best quarter since 2014

Questions have remained about the sustainability of its investment banking boom, but analysts expect Deutsche to deliver another profit in 2021, a consensus forecast of their estimates shows. Deutsche's key fixed-income and currency sales and trading business, with revenue up 34% at nearly 2.5 billion euros, marked its best quarter since 2015.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 28-04-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 12:54 IST
Deutsche Bank surprises with best quarter since 2014
Representative Picture Image Credit: Twitter (@DeutscheBankAG)

Deutsche Bank posted a better-than-expected net profit for the first quarter as strength at its investment bank helped offset headwinds from restructuring and the pandemic.

Deutsche painted a rosier look for 2021, saying it now expects revenue to be "essentially flat", compared with a previous estimate of "marginally lower". The shares opened 4.4% higher. The German lender on Wednesday reported a first-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders of 908 million euros ($1.1 billion) versus a year-earlier loss of 43 million. That beat the profit of almost 600 million expected by analysts.

It was the strongest quarter for Deutsche since the first quarter of 2014, as revenue at its fixed-income trading business and origination and advisory services surged, trends that have also lifted profits of competing banks. The figures are good news for Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing, who embarked on a radical restructuring two years ago that involved shedding 18,000 staff to return the bank to profitability.

"These results give us confidence that we'll reach our 2022 targets," Sewing said in a statement. Analysts at Citigroup called it "an impressive quarter" but justified a "sell" rating with expectations the bank will miss a key profitability target - an 8% return on tangible equity in 2022.

The investment bank's resilience showed last year, helping Deutsche eke out a small profit for 2020 - it's first after five years of losses. Questions have remained about the sustainability of its investment banking boom, but analysts expect Deutsche to deliver another profit in 2021, a consensus forecast of their estimates shows.

Deutsche's key fixed-income and currency sales and trading business, with revenue up 34% at nearly 2.5 billion euros, marked its best quarter since 2015. That growth is better than some U.S. investment banks. Goldman Sachs reported a 31% rise in such trading in the first quarter, while those at JPMorgan were up 15%.

Origination and advisory services revenue at Deutsche, up 40%, showed its best quarter since 2017. However, low-interest rates and a slowdown in global trade pressured revenue at Deutsche's other divisions, such as those for corporate and retail clients, though asset management revenue rose 23%.

($1 = 0.8282 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Poles may not have to wear masks outside from mid-May, says minister

People in Poland should not have to wear masks outdoors from May 15 if they keep a safe distance from others, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Wednesday, as the government announced a loosening of COVID-19 restrictions.Niedzielski a...

Distrustful EU lawmakers back trade deal with Britain

The European Parliament has overwhelmingly backed the post-Brexit trade deal between Britain and the European Union, clearing the last hurdle towards its ratification, while expressing clear mistrust of the British government. EU lawmakers ...

Olympics-S.Korean athletes to start receiving COVID-19 vaccine this week - Yonhap

South Korean athletes travelling to Tokyo for the Olympics Games later this year will receive COVID-19 vaccines starting this week, Yonhap news agency reported. Around 100 athletes and coaches will get their first shots on Thursday, while a...

COVID-19: Maharashtra immunisation count crosses 1.53 crore

With over 3.88 lakh more people receiving the COVID-19 jabs in Maharashtra, the overall immunisation count in the state has crossed 1.53 crore, a health official said on Wednesday.At least 3,88,247 eligible people were inoculated on Tuesday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021