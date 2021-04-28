DB Schenker Innovates with Infor

Left Menu

We now have an unprecedented window into processes that make up the complete end-to-end journey for our global logistics customers and can offer reliable intelligence for the arrival of goods. As one of the first global logistics leaders on the Infor Nexus platform, DB Schenker has a history of innovation and collaborative partnership with Infor, said Mark Illidge, Infor vice-president and general manager for supply chain in EMEA.

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India– Business Wire India Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that global logistics provider DB Schenker has extended its investment in Infor technology. As part of a 15-year technology partnership, DB Schenker has chosen Infor Nexus Purchase Order Management and Infor Nexus Control Center as part of a programme to help deliver an industry-leading, end-to-end predictive estimated time of arrival (ETA) capability for customers.

As the first major logistics service provider (LSP) to invest in Infor Nexus Control Center, DB Schenker has already reported better predictive ETA accuracy compared to using carrier GPS-tracking data alone. Trials amongst early-adopter customers have reported industry-leading levels of reliability when predicting the date of goods arrival at final destination, from the point of the original purchase order being raised.

“We have developed a very strong digital agenda within DB Schenker,” said Joachim Schaut, DB Schenker vice-president, intercontinental supply chains. “As a leading global logistics provider, we recognise that we can drive huge innovation into the industry, and we are committed to a position of digital leadership. We now have an unprecedented window into processes that make up the complete end-to-end journey for our global logistics customers and can offer reliable intelligence for the arrival of goods.” “As one of the first global logistics leaders on the Infor Nexus platform, DB Schenker has a history of innovation and collaborative partnership with Infor,” said Mark Illidge, Infor vice-president and general manager for supply chain in EMEA. “The ability to develop truly industry-leading predictive ETAs is yet another example of this partnership in action. Visibility into entire supply chain networks and the addition of in-context intelligence means DB Schenker can now offer customers that most precious of commodities — confidence.” About DB Schenker DB Schenker is one of the world’s leading global logistics providers — we support industry and trade in the global exchange of goods through land transport, worldwide air and ocean freight, contract logistics and supply chain management. Integrated logistics resides at the world’s most important intersections, where the flow of goods creates an effective link between carriers. Our value-added services ensure the flow of goods continues seamlessly and supply chains stay lean and optimized for success. Our business holds top positions in automotive, technology, consumer goods, trade fair logistics, special transports, and special events logistics About Infor Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

