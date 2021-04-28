Left Menu

USTR Tai says any metals tariff deal with EU must address global excess capacity

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-04-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 21:16 IST
USTR Tai says any metals tariff deal with EU must address global excess capacity
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said she is working hard to resolve a dispute with the European Union over U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs and EU retaliation, but any solution will need to address the problem of global excess production capacity for the metals, largely in China. Tai, speaking to a U.S. Senate Appropriations subcommittee, said the "Section 232" tariffs imposed by former president Donald Trump have had a positive impact on U.S. steel production but have had costs in terms of retaliatory tariffs.

"Solutions that we come to with our trading partners, I believe in my core, really have to address the larger issue around the overcapacity in the market," Tai said. At a budget hearing where Tai provided a broad range of updates on Biden administration trade plans, including a review of China trade policy, Tai said she is mindful of the EU's planned doubling of the EU's retaliatory tariffs on American whiskey, Harley-Davidson motorcycles and power boats on June 1.

But she gave no indication that the Biden administration is ready to remove the national security tariffs that were intended to strengthen U.S. steel and aluminum production to spare those targeted industries targeted by the EU. Several times she deflected questions about the tariffs to discuss the need for both the United States and the European Union to join forces to address Chinese excess capacity.

"What I am hoping is that they see that problem, and they see it to be as serious a challenge to their ability to produce and compete in steelmaking as we see it, and working together we will be able to resolve these sets of tariffs so that we can join forces on the bigger picture." Tai also said that her agency was conducting a top-to-bottom review of China trade policy, including all "Section 301" tariffs imposed on some $370 billions of imports from China and exclusions granted on some products.

She said she would work to hold Beijing to the commitments made under Trump's "Phase 1" trade deal with China, including pledges to buy more U.S. seafood and other products and commitments to make intellectual property and agricultural regulatory changes and open up its financial sector. But no high-level meeting with senior Chinese officials has yet been scheduled, she said, despite the agreement's call for semi-annual minister-level consultations.

Tai said that senior officials from the United States, Mexico and Canada would convene in coming weeks under the provisions of the new North American trade agreement to discuss issues. She said she is "not afraid" to use the enforcement provisions in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which was launched last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

TNPL to begin on June 4 in bio-secure environment

The fifth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League TNPL will begin from June 4, the TNCA announced on Wednesday, saying the BCCI has given its approval to host the tournament in a bio-secure environment.TNCA is glad to announce that BCCI ha...

Lloyds, WPP drive FTSE 100 higher; Fed outcome eyed

Londons FTSE 100 climbed on Wednesday, lifted by energy shares and a slew of upbeat earnings updates from companies including Lloyds Banking Group and WPP as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserves policy statement. The blue-chip index ...

RBI launches latest round of surveys to get inputs for monetary policy

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday announced the launch of the latest round of households surveys to capture inflation expectations and consumer confidence, which provides useful inputs for its monetary policy. The central bank has been regularl...

Moldova leader calls July 11 snap parliamentary election 

Moldovan President Maia Sandu dissolved parliament on Wednesday and called a snap election for July 11, shortly after the countrys Constitutional Court cancelled a state of emergency that lawmakers had approved.The Constitutional Court has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021