IPL Scoreboard: SRH vs CSK

Scoreboard from the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings, here on Wednesday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner c Jadeja b Ngidi 57 Jonny Bairstow c Chahar b Curran 7 Manish Pandey c du Plessis b Ngidi 61 Kane Williamson not out 26 Kedar Jadhav not out 12 Extras (LB-2, WD-6) 8 Total (For 3 wickets in 20 overs) 171 Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-128, 3-134.

Bowling: Deepak Chahar 3-0-21-0, Sam Curran 4-0-30-1, Shardul Thakur 4-0-44-0, Moeen Ali 2-0-16-0, Lungi Ngidi 4-0-35-2, Ravindra Jadeja 3-0-23-0.

