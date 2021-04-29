Left Menu

Lufthansa stems losses despite slower recovery outlook

The cargo business - a bright spot for crisis-hit airlines as grounded passenger jets squeeze capacity and boost prices - set a 314 million-euro operating profit record in the quarter. Lufthansa has pledged swift progress in paying down debt from a 9 billion-euro government-backed bailout last year and will seek approval at a May 4 shareholder meeting to raise up to 5.5 billion euros in new capital.

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2021 11:43 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 11:43 IST
Lufthansa stems losses despite slower recovery outlook

Lufthansa lowered its full-year capacity forecast as hopes dwindle for an early summer travel rebound, but the German airline's cost-cutting drive narrowed quarterly losses. The group, which also includes Austrian Airlines, Swiss and Eurowings, said on Thursday it expected to fly at about 40% of its pre-pandemic capacity, trimming the 40%-50% guidance issued less than two months earlier.

Lufthansa said it expected a gradual demand pick-up in April-June and a "significant market recovery" in the second half, citing moves by the European Union towards opening up transatlantic travel to vaccinated U.S. visitors. "We know that bookings shoot up wherever restrictions are loosened and travel becomes possible again," Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said in a statement.

The travel industry has suffered many false starts to a longed-for recovery, beset by new restrictions, virus variant outbreaks and a sluggish European vaccine rollout. Lufthansa's adjusted loss before interest and taxes (EBIT) narrowed by 30% to 1.14 billion euros in the first quarter, helped by a 19% workforce reduction and 51% decline in operating expenses, while the net loss halved to 1.05 billion.

Both numbers beat expectations, based on the median analyst estimates in company polling. Free cash flow came in at a negative 235 million euros per month, also better than the monthly 300 million euro cash burn previously flagged. The cargo business - a bright spot for crisis-hit airlines as grounded passenger jets squeeze capacity and boost prices - set a 314 million-euro operating profit record in the quarter.

Lufthansa has pledged swift progress in paying down debt from a 9 billion-euro government-backed bailout last year and will seek approval at a May 4 shareholder meeting to raise up to 5.5 billion euros in new capital. Net debt rose by 1 billion euros over the first quarter to 10.9 billion euros at March 31, it said.

($1 = 0.8243 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dimuth Karunaratne becomes 10th Sri Lanka batsman to cross 5,000 Test runs

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne on Friday became the 10th Lankan batsman to score 5,000 runs in the longest format of the game. Karunaratne reached the glorious milestone during the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh. He is also th...

Germany must further tighten climate change law, top court rules

Germanys highest court ruled key elements of a 2019 climate change law were unconstitutional, giving the government until the end of next year to further tighten it.In a ruling published on Thursday, the German Constitutional Court said the...

India will need 5 lakh ICU beds, 3.5 lakh medical staff in

Forecasting that the COVID-19 pandemic is only going to get worse, noted surgeon Dr Devi Prasad Shetty has said India will need an extra 5 lakh ICU beds, 2 lakh nurses and 1.5 lakh doctors in the next few weeks, and also suggested radical s...

Past COVID-19 infection does not fully protect young people against reinfection: Lancet study

A past COVID-19 infection does not completely protect young people from reinfection, and vaccination is still necessary to boost immune response and reduce disease transmission, according to an observational study published in The Lancet Re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021