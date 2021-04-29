Left Menu

Gold gains marginally; silver jumps Rs 1,776

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 15:22 IST
Gold gains marginally; silver jumps Rs 1,776

Gold went higher by Rs 61 to Rs 46,472 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at Rs 46,411 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

Silver also moved up by Rs 1,776 to Rs 68,785 per kg, from Rs 67,009 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting marginally lower at USD 1,777 per ounce, while silver was flat at USD 26.29 per ounce.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, ''Gold prices traded marginally down with spot gold prices at COMEX (New York-based commodities exchange) trading at USD 1,777 per ounce on Thursday.'' PTI SUM HRS hrs

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Eurozone yields near 2-month highs ahead of German inflation data

Eurozone government bond yields rose across the board on Thursday ahead of a set of German inflation data that is expected to exceed the European Central Bank target for the second month in a row. With the global economy on the mend, invest...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Juventus and Milan campaigns in danger of falling apart

Juventus have been reigning Serie A champions for the last nine seasons and AC Milan were top of the table at the halfway stage of the current campaign, but both teams go into this weekend battling to secure a top-four finish this term.All ...

Iraq plans to import natural gas from Syria - Iraqi News Agency

Iraq plans to import natural gas from Syria, the state-run Iraqi News agency reported, citing Iraqi oil minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar.There is an imminent agreement to import Syrian gas into Iraq, he said, without giving details. Abdul Jabbar...

Bhumi Pednekar collaborates with Ketto.org to aid financial assistance to COVID-19 patients

Mumbai Maharashtra India, April 29 ANINewsVoir Actor Bhumi Pednekar along with sister Samiksha collaborated with Ketto.org, South East Asias leading crowdfunding platform for the COVID Warrior x Ketto initiative to enable financial assistan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021