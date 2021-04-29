Gold gains marginally; silver jumps Rs 1,776

Gold went higher by Rs 61 to Rs 46,472 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at Rs 46,411 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

Silver also moved up by Rs 1,776 to Rs 68,785 per kg, from Rs 67,009 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting marginally lower at USD 1,777 per ounce, while silver was flat at USD 26.29 per ounce.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, ''Gold prices traded marginally down with spot gold prices at COMEX (New York-based commodities exchange) trading at USD 1,777 per ounce on Thursday.'' PTI SUM HRS hrs

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)