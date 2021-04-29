Left Menu

Exide Industries Q4 PAT up 36 pc at Rs 320.17 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 19:06 IST
Exide Industries Q4 PAT up 36 pc at Rs 320.17 cr

Battery maker Exide Industries on Thursday reported a 36 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 320.17 crore in the fourth quarter ended March riding on robust sales growth.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 235.57 crore in the same period a year ago, Exide Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the period under review stood at Rs 4,562.86 crore as compared to Rs 3,474.68 crore in the year-ago quarter, it added. For the financial year ended March 31, the company posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 803.10 crore as against Rs 762.48 crore, a growth of 5 per cent.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the financial year 2020-21 was at Rs 15,296.89 crore as against Rs 14,471.01 crore in the financial year 2019-20.

Commenting on the performance, Exide Industries Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Gautam Chatterjee said in the fourth quarter the company posted impressive growth in both automotive and industrial division, while the after market demand for both automotive and UPS batteries remained strong.

For the full year, he said as a result of several strategies adopted by the company, it bounced back very strongly in the second half of the year and was able to surpass the sales it had reported for 2019-20.

The board of directors of the company on its meeting held on Thursday approved the elevation of Subir Chakraborty, to the post of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for a period of three years from May 1 to April 30, 2024.

He has been Chakraborty the Deputy Managing Director of Exide Industries since May 1, 2019. He joined the company in 1996 and has been serving as a director in the board for around eight years, the filing added.

Chakraborty will succeed Gautam Chatterjee, a veteran in the company for 39 years.

Chatterjee has been appointed as 'whole-time advisor' to the board of the company with effect from 1 May 1, 2021, for a period of three years, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Work to remove oil from stricken tanker in China set to start on Friday

Work to siphon off the remaining cargo from a stricken tanker was expected to commence on Friday, the vessels manager said on Thursday, two days after hundreds of tonnes of oil spilled into the Yellow Sea following a collision in dense fog....

Over 40 countries offered assistance to India to fight COVID-19: Shringla

Over 40 countries have committed to provide India urgently-required medical supplies like oxygen-related equipment and critical medicines to help it deal with an unprecedented second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Foreign Secretary Harsh...

NCW launches WhatsApp helpline number for pregnant women

By Joymala Bagchi In wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases and the grappling health system amid the challenging time, the National Commission for Women NCW on Thursday launched a WhatsApp helpline number for pregnant women to help in getting ...

IPL 2021: De Kock, Krunal star as MI register 7-wicket win over RR

Quinton de Kock and Krunal Pandya starred with the bat as Mumbai Indians registered a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League IPL encounter here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday. De Kock an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021