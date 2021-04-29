Left Menu

Finland gets final bids for $12 billion fighter jet deal

PTI | Helsinki | Updated: 29-04-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 21:04 IST
Finland gets final bids for $12 billion fighter jet deal
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Finland says it has received final offers from all five manufacturers bidding in a contest to provide new fighter jets to the Nordic country's military in a 10 billion-euro (USD 12 billion) deal to replace its aging fleet of F-18 Hornet aircraft.

The Finnish Defense Forces said Thursday that it would carefully evaluate quotations received from the governments of Britain, France, Sweden and the United States by fall this year.

After that the Finnish government led by Prime Minister Sanna Marin would pick the winner by the end of 2021, most likely in December.

The fighter jet models in contention for the deal are the Boeing F-18 Super Hornet and Lockheed Martin F-35A from the United States, Dassault Rafale from France, Eurofighter Typhoon from Britain and the Saab Gripen from Sweden.

Boeing said in a separate statement that its offer includes the option of Finland acquiring a combination of the F-18 Super Hornets and its electronic warfare variant, the EA-18G Growler. European Union member Finland is a militarily non-aligned nation but closely cooperates with NATO — a situation similar to neighboring Sweden. The Finnish Air Force has a fleet of more than 60 F-18s and started a process in 2014 to look for a successor to the fighters which were acquired in the early 1990s. The military didn't disclose Thursday any details of the final bids which had a deadline of Friday, or how many planes each manufacturer would offer but the number is generally expected to hover between 60-64.

It said the winner would be picked on four considerations: the multi-role fighter's military capability, security of supply, proposed industrial cooperation with Finland and costs. "Security and defense policy implications will be assessed separately outside of the actual tendering process," the Finnish Defense Forces said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Assailant in kindergarten knife attack in Southern China has mental disorder: Police

Guangxi China, April 29 ANISputnik The suspect who carried out the knife attack at a kindergarten in the city of Beiliu in southwestern Chinas Guangxi province has a mental illness, local police said on Thursday. On April 29, law enforcemen...

Zensar Q4 net profit rises 27.6 pc to Rs 90.5 cr

IT company Zensar Technologies on Thursday reported a 27.6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 90.5 crore for the March 2021 quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 70.9 crore in the January-March 2020 period, Zensar s...

Cognizant to contribute USD 1.5 million towards fight against COVID-19 in India

IT services major Cognizant on Thursday said it is providing USD 1.5 million about Rs 10 crore towards operationalising efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.Cognizant, which has about two lakh employees in India...

Gujarat's 18-45 age group vaccination drive to start latest by May 15: Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday made it clear that the COVID-19 vaccination drive for the 18-45 age group in the state will start latest by May 15 instead of the first day of the next month.Earlier in the day, the state gove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021