Left Menu

Odisha govt to continue Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia scheme if any Covid warrior dies on duty

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-04-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 21:18 IST
Odisha govt to continue Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia scheme if any Covid warrior dies on duty

The Odisha government Thursday said that the state administration will continue with its earlier scheme of providing ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh if a Covid warrior dies while on duty.

In a notification, the Health and Family Welfare department said, ''Keeping in view the second surge of COVID- 19, Government has been pleased to decide to continue with the earlier policy guideline and allow payment of financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the spouse/next of kin of any person drafted by government or its agencies to perform COVID-19 related duties and succumbs to it while in active line of duty.'' The affected family will be eligible for the compensation, provided the deceased was not covered under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package- Insurance Scheme (PMGKP) for health workers fighting COVID-19, the order said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had last year announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh for family members of Covid warriors, including healthcare personnel, ASHA and Anganwadi workers, and policemen engaged on COVID-19 duty who died of the infection.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has revised its earlier order for the functioning of its offices following a steep rise in COVID-19 cases in the state.

As per an order issued by the General Administration and Public Grievances department, ''Keeping in view the number of employees infected, the departments shall be at liberty to decide the scale of operations to further reduce the number of employees who will attend office.'' In extreme cases, the government asked offices to close for disinfection or function with only skeletal staff.

Officers/staff who are not attending office and have been provided Virtual Private Network (VPN) will work from home, it said.

The officials must be available to attend to any office work of urgent nature on short notice and be available on telephone at all times, an official said.

Earlier, the state government had directed offices to function with 50 per cent strength of employees (except officers of the rank of deputy secretary and above who shall attend the office daily) from April 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat's 18-45 age group vaccination drive to start latest by May 15: Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday made it clear that the COVID-19 vaccination drive for the 18-45 age group in the state will start latest by May 15 instead of the first day of the next month.Earlier in the day, the state gove...

Punjab, Gujarat, Andhra, others raise COVID vaccine shortage; May miss launch date for inoculation of 18+

Eds Combining related stories, adding background details New DelhiPunjabGujarat, Apr 29 PTI With less than 48 hours to go for the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive for all adults in the country, several states, including Punjab, Guj...

Assailant in kindergarten knife attack in Southern China has mental disorder: Police

Guangxi China, April 29 ANISputnik The suspect who carried out the knife attack at a kindergarten in the city of Beiliu in southwestern Chinas Guangxi province has a mental illness, local police said on Thursday. On April 29, law enforcemen...

Zensar Q4 net profit rises 27.6 pc to Rs 90.5 cr

IT company Zensar Technologies on Thursday reported a 27.6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 90.5 crore for the March 2021 quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 70.9 crore in the January-March 2020 period, Zensar s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021