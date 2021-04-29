Left Menu

Zensar Q4 net profit rises 27.6 pc to Rs 90.5 cr

Our PAT for FY21 at 9.5 per cent of the revenues has seen a healthy increase in y-o-y terms as we continue to focus on improving operational metrics across the board, Zensar Technologies Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Ajay S Bhutoria said.

29-04-2021
IT company Zensar Technologies on Thursday reported a 27.6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 90.5 crore for the March 2021 quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 70.9 crore in the January-March 2020 period, Zensar said in a regulatory filing. Its revenue from operations, however, fell 10.2 per cent to Rs 876.7 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 976.3 crore in the corresponding period of 2019-20. For the full year ended March 2021, Zensar posted a 33 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 349.7 crore as compared to Rs 262.9 crore in the previous fiscal. Revenue declined 8.5 per cent to Rs 3,668.2 crore from Rs 4,010.2 crore in the preceding fiscal. ''FY21 was a year of new learnings and a focused client-centric strategy as we continued to support our customers navigating through a period of uncertainty. ''Our PAT for FY21 at 9.5 per cent of the revenues has seen a healthy increase in y-o-y terms as we continue to focus on improving operational metrics across the board,'' Zensar Technologies Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Ajay S Bhutoria said. He added that clients are looking for digital transformation solutions and this has resulted in its Digital Foundation Services growing by 6 per cent y-o-y in the fourth quarter of FY21. ''I am pleased to see our UK/Europe regions posting a healthy growth, growing by 6.7 per cent y-o-y in Q4 FY21 with numerous new logos added in the last fiscal,'' he said. The board has recommended a final dividend at Rs 2.40 per equity share for FY 2020-21, subject to approval of shareholders. Digital was 65.9 per cent of the revenue in the fourth quarter and 64.2 per cent for FY21. ''We have ended this fiscal with a strong cash position at USD 166.3 million...The EBITDA has posted a y-o-y increase of 21 per cent in Q4FY21 which again is in line with our focus on keeping operational parameters sound and in line with running efficient financial processes,'' said Navneet Khandelwal, Chief Financial Officer at Zensar Technologies.

