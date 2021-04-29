ECoR cancels 3 special trains, stresses on transportation of Oxygen tankers to states

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to cancel three special trains in its jurisdiction till further order, an official statement said.

The special trains which will be cancelled are: Visakhapatnam-Rayagada-Visakhapatnam Special, Visakhapatnam- Rayagada-Visakhapatnam Special from Visakhapatnam from April 30 and from Rayagada from May 1.

Visakhapatnam-Gunupur-Visakhapatnam Special from both directions will also remain cancelled from April 30.

Similarly, the Visakhapatnam-Palasa-Visakhapatnam Special from Visakhapatnam from April 30 and Palasa from May 1.

Meanwhile, the ECoR also in a statement said that Indian Railways Oxygen Express continues transporting life- saving Oxygen on mission mode. Oxygen Express Operations of Indian Railways is expanded to Haryana and Telangana after Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.

Since the first Oxygen Express with empty tankers left from Mumbai on April 19 for Visakhapatnam under East Coast Railway jurisdiction, Indian Railways has consistently carried Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) towards different destinations of the country, an ECoR release said.

Continuing the momentum, there are two more trains from East Coast Railways, carrying Liquid Oxygen or on the way to the loading plants. ''It is expected that cumulative liquid medical oxygen (LMO) carried by Indian railways will reach almost 640 MT in next 24 hours,'' it said.

Two empty LMO tankers unloaded from cargo flight on Thursday has been moved to Angul where they will be loaded on train to load Oxygen from the steel plant, on Thursday night and thereafter to proceed towards Haryana.

It said that Telangana government has also requested Indian Railways for Oxygen express. An empty rake is on its way from Secunderabad to Angul via Raipur with 5 empty tankers and is expected to reach Angul Friday.

Stating that the railways is in full preparedness for providing oxygen transportation services to all the states in need, it said that in the on-going operation, states provide tankers to the Railways. Railways then proceed in the fastest feasible mode to bring the Oxygen supplies from the locations and deliver it the requisitioning state. The deployment and use of this Oxygen is done by the state government.

Liquid Oxygen being a cryogenic cargo has many limitations like maximum speed at which it can be carried, maximum acceleration and deceleration and loading restrictions like availability of liquid oxygen tankers and loading ramps.

Route mapping also takes care of the maximum clearances available along the route (because of various RUBs and FOBs).

East Coast Railway has taken all precautions for safe running of Oxygen Special Trains from its jurisdiction and will send these trains at the earliest, it said.

