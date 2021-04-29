COVID: Escorts to halt manufacturing during May 1-3

Farm equipment major Escorts on Thursday said it will temporarily shut down its manufacturing operations on a selective basis between May 1 and May 3 amid the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in the country. ''At Escorts, safety and health of our employees, and wellness of our business ecosystem is of utmost importance. ''Considering COVID-19 spread escalation, as a precautionary measure, we will be temporarily shutting down our manufacturing operations, on a selective basis, between May 1 and May 3,'' the company said in a regulatory filing. There will be no impact on fulfilling customer demand as the company has sufficient inventory at hand, it added. The shutdown period shall be utilised for routine plant maintenance with employees in essential services present on rotational basis, the company said.

Various auto firms, including Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki and Toyota, have said they are temporarily suspending production activities or advancing periodic maintenance amid the surge in COVID-19 infections in the country.

