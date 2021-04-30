Over 2.45 crore register for Phase 3 of COVID-19 vaccination

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) More than 2.45 crore beneficiaries have registered themselves on the Co-WIN digital platform ahead of the Phase-3 of the COVID-19 vaccination for those above 18 years that is set to start from May 1, according to the Union Health Ministry.

While more than 1.37 crore people registered themselves on April 28, more than 1.04 crore registered by the end of April 29.

The ministry also said that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 15.22 crore.

Cumulatively, 15,22,45,179 vaccine doses have been administered through 22,43,097 sessions, according to the provisional report till 7 am. These include 93,86,904 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 61,91,118 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,24,19,965 FLWs who have received the first dose and 67,07,862 FLWs who have taken the second dose.

Besides, 5,19,01,218 and 1,04,41,359 beneficiaries more than 60 years have taken the first and second dose respectively, while 5,17,78,842 and 34,17,911 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 have been administered the first and second dose.

Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh account for 67.08% of the cumulative doses given so far in the country, the ministry said.

More than 21 lakh vaccination doses were administered in a span of 24 hours.

As on day-104 of the vaccination drive (April 29), 22,24,548 vaccine doses were given. A total of 12,74,803 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 21,810 sessions for the first dose and 9,49,745 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)