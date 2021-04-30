Left Menu

Minor boy among 2 killed in road accident in Jabalpur

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 30-04-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 12:23 IST
Minor boy among 2 killed in road accident in Jabalpur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two persons, including a minor boy, were killed and 11 others injured on Friday morning when the tractor-trolley they were travelling in overturned here in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The accident took place near village Ghughara, some 50 km from Jabalpur district headquarters, Kundam police station inspector PK Markam said.

Two occupants of the vehicle, Sanju Maravi (13) and Aam Singh Dhurve (26) were killed, he said, adding 11 others were injured.

Over 25 persons had boarded the tractor trolley and were returning to their native place in Kundam town after attending a pre-wedding ceremony in village Panagar tehsil on Thursday when the incident occurred, he said.

Initial investigations suggest the driver lost control over the tractor, causing it to topple, the police officer said.

The injured were admitted to a government hospital in Kundam, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka DGP appeals to people to take lockdown seriously

As people roam around the city in open defiance of the lockdown to contain raging COVID cases, Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood appealed to them to abide by the restrictions seriously.Lets take the lockdown seriously. Its i...

FOREX-Dollar heads for longest weekly losing streak since July

The U.S. dollar skidded towards a fourth straight weekly decline and its longest weekly streak of losses since last July against a basket of major peers on Friday, as the Federal Reserve stuck to its message of ultra-low interest rates for ...

Japan's ANA forecasts return to profit as vaccine rollouts help revive air travel

Japans biggest airline, ANA Holdings Inc, on Friday forecast a return to profit this business year, bouncing back from a record loss on expectations air travel demand will rebound as vaccines contain the coronavirus.Based on data from count...

Higher body weight linked with severe COVID-19 risk: Lancet study

Being overweight is associated with an increased risk of worse outcomes from COVID-19, including higher ICU admissions, according to a study published in The Lancet Diabetes Endocrinology journal.The researchers from the University of Oxfo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021