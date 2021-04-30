Minor boy among 2 killed in road accident in Jabalpur

Two persons, including a minor boy, were killed and 11 others injured on Friday morning when the tractor-trolley they were travelling in overturned here in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The accident took place near village Ghughara, some 50 km from Jabalpur district headquarters, Kundam police station inspector PK Markam said.

Two occupants of the vehicle, Sanju Maravi (13) and Aam Singh Dhurve (26) were killed, he said, adding 11 others were injured.

Over 25 persons had boarded the tractor trolley and were returning to their native place in Kundam town after attending a pre-wedding ceremony in village Panagar tehsil on Thursday when the incident occurred, he said.

Initial investigations suggest the driver lost control over the tractor, causing it to topple, the police officer said.

The injured were admitted to a government hospital in Kundam, he said.

