Minor boy among 2 killed in road accident in Jabalpur

Minor boy among 2 killed in road accident in JabalpurPTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 30-04-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 12:23 IST
Two persons, including a minor boy, were killed and 11 others injured on Friday morning when the tractor-trolley they were travelling in overturned here in Madhya Pradesh, police said.
The accident took place near village Ghughara, some 50 km from Jabalpur district headquarters, Kundam police station inspector PK Markam said.
Two occupants of the vehicle, Sanju Maravi (13) and Aam Singh Dhurve (26) were killed, he said, adding 11 others were injured.
Over 25 persons had boarded the tractor trolley and were returning to their native place in Kundam town after attending a pre-wedding ceremony in village Panagar tehsil on Thursday when the incident occurred, he said.
Initial investigations suggest the driver lost control over the tractor, causing it to topple, the police officer said.
The injured were admitted to a government hospital in Kundam, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kundam
- Madhya Pradesh
- Aam Singh Dhurve
- Sanju Maravi
- Jabalpur
- Ghughara
- PK Markam
ALSO READ
COVID patient dies after ward boy allegedly removed oxygen support in Madhya Pradesh hospital
Union Home Secretary chairs meeting to review status of COVID19 in Madhya Pradesh
Centre asks Madhya Pradesh to implement 5-fold strategy to check COVID spread
Madhya Pradesh to quarantine returnees from Kumbh Mela
Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra govts approached railways to explore if liquid medical oxygen tankers could be moved on rail network: Official.