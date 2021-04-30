First consignment of medical supplies from US lands in India

Left Menu

Building on over 70 years of cooperation, the United States stands with India as we fight the COVID-19 pandemic together, the US embassy tweeted.Another military aircraft carrying a large number of medical equipment and other materials from the US is expected to land in the national capital later in the day.In a tweet, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said healthcare partnership between India and the US can help effectively tackle the global pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 12:49 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 12:49 IST
The United States on Friday delivered to India its first consignment of emergency medical supplies including hundreds of much-needed oxygen cylinders and regulators to help the country fight the coronavirus pandemic. The medical equipment and other supplies were brought to Delhi in a C-5M Super Galaxy, one of the largest strategic airlift aircraft of the US Air Force.

''The first of several emergency COVID-19 relief shipments from the United States has arrived in India! Building on over 70 years of cooperation, the United States stands with India as we fight the COVID-19 pandemic together,'' the US embassy tweeted.

Another military aircraft carrying a large number of medical equipment and other materials from the US is expected to land in the national capital later in the day.

In a tweet, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said healthcare partnership between India and the US can help effectively tackle the global pandemic. ''A strategic partnership of global significance! Our healthcare partnership can help effectively tackle the global pandemic. Deeply appreciate gift of 423 oxygen cylinders with regulators and other medical supplies from the USA,'' he said.

As India battles a devastating second wave of coronavirus pandemic, countries around the world have announced sending medical supplies to help it tide over the situation.

The leading countries which are sending assistance to India include Russia, France, Germany, Australia, Ireland, Belgium, Romania, Luxembourg, Singapore, Portugal, Sweden, New Zealand, Kuwait and Mauritius.

On Thursday, Russia delivered to India 20 tonnes of medical supplies mainly comprising oxygen concentrators, ventilators and medicines.Romania also provided India medical supplies on Friday. ''Taking forward our warm & friendly relations. Thank our EU partner Romania for their support with consignment containing 80 oxygen concentrators and 75 oxygen cylinders,'' Bagchi tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

