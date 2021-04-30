Left Menu

FOREX-Dollar ticks up on month-end profit taking

Rising commodity prices also supported the Australian dollar , which gained 0.2% to $0.77785, climbing back toward a six-week high of $0.78180 touched Thursday. "We think the out-performance of pro-cyclical currencies (those exposed to the global business cycle) should be a core theme for the rest of the year, despite concerns about higher U.S. yields," said Chris Turner, global head of markets at ING.

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 17:43 IST
FOREX-Dollar ticks up on month-end profit taking

The U.S. dollar was on course to narrowly avoid a fourth straight weekly decline against a basket of major peers on Friday, as analysts said profit-taking on dollar short positions was helping lift the currency.

The dollar index was set to end the week flat, although still down 2.56% for the month as a whole. Higher 0.2% on the day by midday in London, it had been on track for a four-week losing streak during Asian trading, which would have been the longest fall since a six-week slide to the end of last July.

The monthly loss will be the biggest since July's 4% slump. "Month-end profit-taking could ultimately lend a hand to the dollar today to conclude a very difficult April for the dollar," said Alexandre Dolci, G10 FX strategist at BBVA.

"Overall we do not expect this trend to have much longer legs in May, as in our view April's dollar correction could have instead gone too far, too quick, although we retain a bearish dollar bias for the long run." Dolci added that this was particularly true against the euro, as the euro zone has yet to start closing the gap with the U.S. on its vaccine rollout, managing the pandemic, and subsequently the economic recovery.

The Canadian dollar climbed to a more-than three-year high of C$1.2268 per greenback on Friday, on track for a 1.6% weekly gain that would be its biggest since the start of November. After the Fed's policy meeting on Wednesday, Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged the U.S. economy's growth, but said there was not yet enough evidence of "substantial further progress" toward recovery to warrant a change to its ultra-loose monetary settings.

That economic growth accelerated in the first quarter, buoyed by government stimulus cheques, setting the course for what is expected this year to be the strongest performance in nearly four decades. Signs that a strengthening economy, particularly in the labour market, might force the Fed into an earlier tapering of its asset-purchase programme had pushed the dollar index, or DXY, to a five-month high at the end of March.

The Fed's dovishness was in marked contrast to the Bank of Canada, which has already begun to taper its asset purchases. Canada's commodity-linked loonie got additional support from a surge in oil to a six-week peak along with higher lumber prices. Rising commodity prices also supported the Australian dollar , which gained 0.2% to $0.77785, climbing back toward a six-week high of $0.78180 touched Thursday.

"We think the out-performance of pro-cyclical currencies (those exposed to the global business cycle) should be a core theme for the rest of the year, despite concerns about higher U.S. yields," said Chris Turner, global head of markets at ING. The euro traded 0.3% lower at $1.2089, near the two-month high of $1.2150 set the previous session. The shared currency is up 0.2% for the week and 3.3% for the month.

The yen, a traditional haven, traded 0.05% higher at 108.85 per dollar, near the two-week low of 109.22 from Thursday, setting it up for a loss of about 0.9% for the week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden won't rule out requiring U.S. service members to get COVID-19 vaccine -NBC interview

President Joe Biden said he has not ruled out requiring U.S. service members to get a COVID-19 vaccine, according to an NBC interview broadcast on Friday.Im not saying I wont, Biden said when asked if he would require the men and women in t...

MTN SA Foundation unveils multimedia centre at Vhembe TVET College

The MTN SA Foundation has unveiled a multimedia centre with 20 workstations adapted to cater for deaf, blind and partially sighted students at the Vhembe Technical and Vocational Education and Training TVET College in Matwarela Sibasa, Limp...

Mumbai's NESCO centre runs out of COVID vaccines, closed till May 2

A day before the third phase of the vaccination drive begins, NESCO vaccination Centre in Mumbai remained closed on Friday due to the unavailability of stock of vaccine doses. They had put out the message vaccine is over, closed for the day...

Erdogan says Turkey expects more COVID-19 vaccine supplies soon

Turkey has enough doses of COVID-19 vaccine at the moment and will not have issues with procurement, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, adding he would discuss more supplies with Russian and Chinese leaders.Speaking two days after his...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021