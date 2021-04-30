Indian Navy deploys warships to bring medical oxygen from abroad

Indian Navy deploys warships to bring medical oxygen from abroadPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 19:46 IST
The Indian Navy launched a special operation on Friday to bring oxygen-filled cryogenic containers to India from abroad as the country is facing a severe shortage of medical oxygen in the wake of a massive spike in coronavirus cases.
Initially, Indian Navy warships are bringing oxygen from Bahrain, Singapore and Thailand, officials said.
Two ships -- INS Kolkata and INS Talwar -- have already entered the Manama port in Bahrain to bring 40 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen to Mumbai, they added.
Another ship, INS Jalashwa, is en route to Bangkok, while INS Airavat is leaving for Singapore for similar missions, the officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- INS Jalashwa
- INS Airavat
- The Indian Navy
- Mumbai
- India
- Bangkok
- Bahrain
- Indian Navy
- Singapore
- Thailand
ALSO READ
US, NATO troops pulling out of Afghanistan will raise concerns for India, say experts
India, Pakistan among others with stake in stable future of Afghanistan, says US president Biden
EXCLUSIVE-India, Pakistan held secret talks to try to break Kashmir impasse
Bangkok nightlife clusters expose Thailand's virus stumbles
India records highest-ever 24-hour spike with over 2 lakh COVID-19 cases