Left Menu

German 10-year yield set for biggest weekly rise since February

Italy's 10-year yield was also down one basis point at 0.87%, compared to Thursday's 7-month high of 0.895%. Lyn Graham-Taylor, rates strategist at Rabobank, said that he does not expect the German Bund yield to move significantly higher, and expects the spread between U.S. and euro zone yields to widen as the U.S. economic recovery gathers pace.

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 20:49 IST
German 10-year yield set for biggest weekly rise since February

Euro zone government bonds stabilised on Friday after a sharp sell-off in the previous session but the German 10-year yield was still on track for its biggest weekly rise in two months. Investors are closely watching for any signs that the economic recovery from COVID-19 is gathering sufficient pace for central banks to start scaling back extraordinary monetary stimulus, though both the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank have said that is not the case yet.

Key benchmark yields hit multi-month highs on Thursday after U.S. economic growth and German inflation data came in higher than expected, strengthening the case for a pullback. Preliminary data on Friday showed the euro zone economy shrank less then expected in the first three months of the year, while headline inflation picked up as expected.

At 1447 GMT, Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the region, was down nearly two basis points at -0.21%, having touched its highest in more than a year on Thursday at -0.177% . Italy's 10-year yield was also down one basis point at 0.87%, compared to Thursday's 7-month high of 0.895%.

Lyn Graham-Taylor, rates strategist at Rabobank, said that he does not expect the German Bund yield to move significantly higher, and expects the spread between U.S. and euro zone yields to widen as the U.S. economic recovery gathers pace. But some investors are positioning for a further Bund sell-off as vaccination rollouts speed up in the European Union.

"The direction of EUR interest rates is no longer in doubt," ING strategists wrote, also citing the jump in European economic confidence indicators and inflation surveys. But they still have reservations about the sustainability of faster inflation in the euro zone, which is expected to be transitory.

Elsewhere, Germany announced investor meetings for its upcoming issuance of green bonds, according to a memo seen by Reuters. After last year issuing five- and 10-year green bonds -- securities that fund environmentally beneficial projects -- Germany's finance agency is planning a 30-year syndicated issue in May.

The finance agency will hold bilateral calls from next Tuesday, followed by a global investor call on Thursday, the memo said. Germany is building a green yield curve, which other countries and companies could then use as a reference point for their own sales.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says it will receive 1 mln doses of BioNTech vaccines in May

Turkey will receive a further 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech in May, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Friday, adding that there were no issues with an option to procure another 30 million in J...

M&M to hike stake in Meru to 100 pc

Mahindra and Mahindra on Friday said it has inked a pact with shareholders of Meru to increase its stake to 100 per cent in the ride-hailing service provider.The auto major said in continuation of its strategic intent to grow its presence i...

AstraZeneca says on track to deliver on COVID shots as sales hit $275 mln

AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine sales were 275 million in the first-quarter and it is on track to deliver 200 million doses a month from April, as better-than-expected results and a second half growth forecast boosted its shares. Chie...

BEL contributes Rs 5.45 cr to PM CARES Fund to combat COVID-19 second wave

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited has contributed Rs 5.45 crore from its Corporate Social Responsibility Fund to the PM CARES Fund, in support of the governments efforts in dealing with the challenges arising out of the raging...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021