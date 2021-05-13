Left Menu

NAV Backoffice donates medical supplies to Covid-19 relief efforts

NAV Backoffice has announced donations to help several local medical facilities address the Covid-19 emergency in India.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 13-05-2021 11:43 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 11:43 IST
NAV Backoffice donates medical supplies to Covid-19 relief efforts
NAV logo. Image Credit: ANI

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NAV Backoffice has announced donations to help several local medical facilities address the Covid-19 emergency in India. The funds will be used to purchase and distribute needed equipment including oxygen concentrators, oxygen plants in hospitals, Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BIPAP) machines, and pulse oximeters; as well as masks and sanitizer for medical personnel and food for patients.

An associate of U.S.-based fund administration firm NAV Fund Administration Group, NAV Backoffice has committed 1 crore (approximately USD130,000) to the effort and will continue to evaluate crisis conditions and commit additional funds as needed. "We have pledged to do what we can to help our community hospitals address the overwhelming need for medical supplies and patient support during the current Covid crisis," said NAV Backoffice Managing Director Anil Agrawal. "We wanted to support our community, our employees, and their families by helping to provide access to what they need to be treated for and recover from Covid."

Apex Hospital is one of from 8-10 Jaipur-area hospitals that will receive equipment as a result of the NAV donation. Apex Hospital Director Dr Sachin Jhawar worked with the NAV team to identify the most critically needed materials for his facility. "We are grateful for NAV's support in helping us more effectively manage the large number of patients seeking Covid treatment," Dr Jhawar said. "It is such positive and encouraging motivation when our area's companies ask how they can help and contribute so quickly and in such a generous way." NAV has a long history of supporting social programs, both in India and the United States. In India, the firm supports food relief efforts via monthly pledged donations to Akshaya Patra Foundation, as well as ongoing sponsorship of educational scholarships and thalassemia treatment programs.

"Our interest is in helping those we live and work with to have a high quality of health and life," said Agrawal. "We are honored to support those fighting so tirelessly to treat our many fellow citizens suffering from Covid." This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UST Accelerates Digital Transformation for Retailers by Partnering with Blue Yonder

- Partnership further advances UST strategy to lead next-generation solutions that meet the needs of the retail industry BENGALURU, India, May 13, 2021 PRNewswire -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, announced that it...

Australia's Crown, suitor Star vow to go cashless in casinos, regulator says

Australian takeover target Crown Resorts has committed to end international gambling tours, or junket operations, and go cashless in its casinos, the gaming regulator in the countrys biggest state said on Thursday. After being deemed unsuit...

Why Virtual Reality Training Matters? And, Helping CEOs Sleep Better!

Fusion VR, one of Indias pioneering Industry 4.0 Solutions company unveils key strategies for manufacturing firm CEOs.Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Business Wire India What keeps most CEOs awake at night Youre absolutely right It is the possi...

China's Jan-April direct foreign investment up 38.6% -commerce ministry

Foreign direct investment FDI into China in the first four months of the year jumped 38.6 from the same period last year to 397.07 billion yuan 61.55 billion, Chinas commerce ministry said on Thursday.1 6.4510 Chinese yuan renminbi ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021