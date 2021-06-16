Greenway Health Expands Multi-nationally, Opens Office in Bangalore, India, with Seasoned Team at the Helm

Expansion strengthens company's ability to deliver high-quality products and services to its ambulatory care clients TAMPA, Fla. and BANGALORE, India, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S.-based Greenway Health, a leading health information technology services provider, today announced it has expanded its operations with a recently launched office in Bangalore, India. The expansion follows a period of innovation for Greenway, a Vista Equity Partners portfolio company, and signifies the company's commitment to rapid product and software execution, revenue growth and client success.

Throughout the last year, Greenway significantly adapted its approach to meet client needs in response to COVID-19 and the new healthcare environment, including new collaborations, the launch of new solutions and the appointment of new C-level executives to its leadership team. The opening of an office in Bangalore, India, will further the company's ability to deliver innovative, customizable health technology solutions and service to its clients.

Advertisement

''Greenway is committed to improving lives through innovative solutions. This year we have doubled down on our commitment to client success as our top priority and further enhanced the overall client experience. This includes delivering high-quality products on a rapid timeline and enabling more frequent communications,'' said Pratap Sarker, president of Greenway Health. ''Expanding our operations and workforce globally not only helps us further our mission, but ensures Greenway thrives in any environment so our clients can continue providing quality patient care – no matter the circumstances.'' At the start of 2021, Prasan Sathyamoorthy was hired as general manager of Greenway India, working alongside a seasoned leadership team with experience in setting up and scaling India Centers.

''The healthcare industry is a thriving, dynamic ecosystem rooted in innovation. I am delighted to join the Greenway team and work with like-minded, mission-oriented individuals who have a passion for developing software-based solutions, designed to improve patient lives,'' said Sathyamoorthy.

Notably, Greenway was recently named a Gold Winner in the Company Rethinking of the Year category of the Golden Bridge Awards, and was honored by Frost & Sullivan with its North American Ambulatory Revenue Cycle Management Customer Value Leadership Award, further demonstrating the value of its services and innovative suite of solutions.

This year Greenway is seeking the best and brightest talent to join the team, with plans to hire 300 new, full-time employees in India and 400 new hires in 2022. Greenway's Bangalore office is located at WeWork Vaishanvi Signature on Outer Ring Road.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and to further support the desires of employees nationwide, the company will continue to assess a 'work from anywhere' model while meeting business and client requirements. To view all job openings in India and to learn more about Greenway's solutions and services, visit www.greenwayhealth.com/careers/explore-jobs.

About Greenway Health Improving healthcare through innovation is at the heart of Greenway Health's work. We provide electronic health record (EHR), practice management, and revenue cycle management solutions that help practices in multiple specialties grow profitably, remain compliant, work more efficiently, and improve patient outcomes. Our team of clinical, financial, and technology experts serve as trusted advisers, committed to our client's success. Greenway works with over 55,000 providers across multiple specialties, which translates into millions of lives touched daily by our solutions. For details on how we can work together to build a more efficient healthcare system, visit www.greenwayhealth.com, call 877-537-0063, or follow Greenway on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1529976/Greenway_Health_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)