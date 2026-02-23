Left Menu

Triumphant Tales: 'One Battle After Another' Shines at 2026 BAFTA Film Awards

'One Battle After Another' dominated the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards, winning Best Film and securing key awards, including Director for Paul Thomas Anderson and Supporting Actor for Sean Penn. The awards, held in London, also celebrated notable performances by Jessie Buckley and Robert Aramayo in 'Hamnet' and 'I Swear', respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 02:41 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 02:41 IST
Triumphant Tales: 'One Battle After Another' Shines at 2026 BAFTA Film Awards

The 2026 BAFTA Film Awards, a prestigious event celebrating cinematic excellence, took place in London this Sunday. The evening's top honour, Best Film, was awarded to 'One Battle After Another', a powerful narrative that resonated with audiences and critics alike.

Among the standout victors was Paul Thomas Anderson, whose directorial prowess in 'One Battle After Another' did not go unnoticed. The award ceremony also hailed stellar performances from Robert Aramayo for 'I Swear' and Jessie Buckley for 'Hamnet', further highlighting British talent.

In supporting roles, Sean Penn's compelling portrayal in 'One Battle After Another' earned him accolades, while Wunmi Mosaku was celebrated for her role in 'Sinners'. Other notable winners included 'Sinners' for Original Screenplay and 'Mr Nobody Against Putin' for Documentary. The ceremony underscored the diversity and dynamism of film art in Britain.

