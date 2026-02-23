Raheem Sterling's Feyenoord Debut: A New Chapter in the Eredivisie

Raheem Sterling, a former England international, debuted with Feyenoord in their narrow 2-1 victory against Telstar, coming off the bench for the last 30 minutes. His arrival was highly anticipated, receiving a warm welcome from fans at De Kuip, Rotterdam.

Despite his efforts on the left flank, the 31-year-old's debut was unremarkable. Due to Dutch work permit restrictions, Sterling had been unable to train with Feyenoord at their usual grounds, prompting training sessions to be held in Belgium at the start of the week.

Sterling joined Feyenoord as a free agent after his contract with Chelsea ended. Having scored 20 goals in 82 appearances for England, he is no stranger to European football, having previously played for top English clubs such as Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea.