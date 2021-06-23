Left Menu

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution, 15 mcg/2 mL, Unit-Dose Vials

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (Glenmark) has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution, 15 mcg/2 mL, Unit-Dose Vials, the generic version of BROVANA®1 Inhalation Solution, 15 mcg/2 mL, of Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-06-2021 10:59 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 10:59 IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution, 15 mcg/2 mL, Unit-Dose Vials
Glenmark. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (Glenmark) has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution, 15 mcg/2 mL, Unit-Dose Vials, the generic version of BROVANA®1 Inhalation Solution, 15 mcg/2 mL, of Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution, 15 mcg/2 mL, Unit-Dose Vials will be manufactured in the company's North American manufacturing facility based in Monroe, North Carolina, and marks the company's first nebulizer approval.

According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12 month period ending April 2021, the BROVANA® Inhalation Solution, 15 mcg/2 mL market2 achieved annual sales of approximately $437.9 million*. Commenting on the launch, Sanjeev Krishan, President, Glenmark North America said, "We are very excited to be one of the first generic companies to receive approval for such an important product for our customers. This also marks our third approval from our state-of-the art manufacturing facility in Monroe in 2021, demonstrating our capability to offer high quality medicines with affordable access across multiple dosage platforms."

Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 172 products authorized for distribution in the U.S. marketplace and 44 ANDA's pending approval with the U.S. FDA. In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021