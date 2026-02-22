Left Menu

Senior Citizen Duped of Millions by Cyber Fraudsters Posing as CBI Officers

A 70-year-old Dehradun resident was scammed out of over Rs 3 crore by fraudsters pretending to be CBI officers. They kept her in a 'digital arrest' and used threats to extract money, claiming her involvement in a money-laundering case. An investigation by Cyber Police is underway.

In Dehradun, a 70-year-old woman fell victim to a multimillion rupee cyber scam perpetrated by fraudsters posing as CBI officers, authorities reported on Sunday.

The fraudsters allegedly claimed the victim's phone number was linked to a high-profile money-laundering case involving Rs 68 crore, threatening her with arrest if she failed to comply with their demands.

Under duress, the woman transferred Rs 3.09 crore to the fraudsters between September and October 2025. An ongoing investigation seeks to uncover further details and hold the perpetrators accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

