Senior Citizen Duped of Millions by Cyber Fraudsters Posing as CBI Officers
A 70-year-old Dehradun resident was scammed out of over Rs 3 crore by fraudsters pretending to be CBI officers. They kept her in a 'digital arrest' and used threats to extract money, claiming her involvement in a money-laundering case. An investigation by Cyber Police is underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 22-02-2026 15:29 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 15:29 IST
- Country:
- India
In Dehradun, a 70-year-old woman fell victim to a multimillion rupee cyber scam perpetrated by fraudsters posing as CBI officers, authorities reported on Sunday.
The fraudsters allegedly claimed the victim's phone number was linked to a high-profile money-laundering case involving Rs 68 crore, threatening her with arrest if she failed to comply with their demands.
Under duress, the woman transferred Rs 3.09 crore to the fraudsters between September and October 2025. An ongoing investigation seeks to uncover further details and hold the perpetrators accountable.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ED Targets 500 Money Laundering Chargesheets: An Aggressive Move
Be alert against digital arrest scams: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat address.
Digital Deceit: Unveiling the Cyber Trap of 'Digital Arrest'
Malayalam Star Jayasurya's Assets Seized in Money Laundering Probe
Trust and Betrayal: Alleged Money Laundering at South Point