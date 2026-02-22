Senior Citizen Duped of Millions by Cyber Fraudsters Posing as CBI Officers

In Dehradun, a 70-year-old woman fell victim to a multimillion rupee cyber scam perpetrated by fraudsters posing as CBI officers, authorities reported on Sunday.

The fraudsters allegedly claimed the victim's phone number was linked to a high-profile money-laundering case involving Rs 68 crore, threatening her with arrest if she failed to comply with their demands.

Under duress, the woman transferred Rs 3.09 crore to the fraudsters between September and October 2025. An ongoing investigation seeks to uncover further details and hold the perpetrators accountable.

