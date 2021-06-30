Semiconductor firms lead China stocks higher; Hong Kong down
China stocks climbed on Wednesday, aided by semiconductor firms on expectations of robust earnings, while soft factory activity data eased fears of policy tightening in the world's second-largest economy. ** The CSI300 index rose 0.4% to 5,212.25 by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2% to 3,581.72.
- Country:
- China
China stocks climbed on Wednesday, aided by semiconductor firms on expectations of robust earnings, while soft factory activity data eased fears of policy tightening in the world's second-largest economy.
** The CSI300 index rose 0.4% to 5,212.25 by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2% to 3,581.72. ** Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext added 1.7%, while Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index rose 1.8%.
** Growth in China's June factory activity dipped to a four-month low on higher raw material costs, a shortage of semiconductors and a COVID-19 outbreak in the major export province of Guangdong, amid wider supply chain disruptions in Asia. ** China's June official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index eased slightly to 50.9 versus 51.0 in May, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed. It, however, exceeded analysts' forecast for a slowdown to 50.8.
** China's economic growth could be weak in the second half, indicating a neutral monetary policy with a loosening bias would continue, Essence Securities said in a report, adding weak growth could substantially decrease chances of monetary tightening. ** Shares in China's semiconductor firms jumped on expectations of robust earnings growth in the first half as a shortage of semiconductors pushed prices higher.
** Shenzhen Fine Made Electronics Group Co Ltd, Kingsemi Co Ltd, Sino Wealth Electronic Ltd and SG Micro Corp rose between 11% and 20%. ** The CSI all-share semiconductors & semiconductor equipment index climbed 4.7% by the midday break.
** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.2% to 28,948.75, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.4% to 10,716.92. ** Shares of oncology and immunology drug developer and maker Hutchmed China Ltd rose as high as HK$59.80 in Hong Kong debut, up 49.1% from the offer price.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)