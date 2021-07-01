Left Menu

Bajaj Auto June sales up 24 pc at at 3,46,136 units

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 10:11 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 10:07 IST
Bajaj Auto June sales up 24 pc at at 3,46,136 units
Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported 24 per jump in its total sales at 3,46,136 units in June 2021.

The company had sold 2,78,097 units in the same month a year ago.

Domestic sales in June this year were at 1,61,836 units as against 1,51,189 units, up 7 per cent, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Total motorcycle sales stood at 3,10,578 units, an increase of 22 per cent, as compared to 2,55,122 units sold in June last year.

Total commercial vehicle sales were at 35,558 units as against 22,975 units in the same month last year, up 55 per cent, the company said.

Exports in June jumped 45 per cent to 1,84,300 units as against 1,26,908 units in the corresponding month last year, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

