Doctor's health at risk in India, ~60% of them suffer from excess weight

Ahead of National Doctors Day, Digital Therapeutics Company Fitterfly, recently surveyed to measure the degrees of health and wellness of 1000 doctors. The findings indicated that the gatekeepers of our health were at high risks themselves.

The survey was conducted with doctors in the age groups of 25- 60, of 868 Male and 132 Female doctors using Anthropometry (human body measurements), Medical history, BMI category, levels of physical activities, taking into account their calories, carbohydrate, fat, micronutrients and protein consumption. All these doctors entered their meals and activity data in Fitterfly Wellness App. Fitterfly wellness app has India's largest database of recipes and micronutrient calculations for various age groups and health conditions. Fitterfly has been working with 1200+ doctors in the past year, helping them manage their health better.

Some of the key findings were: • Over 60% of the doctors had a BMI in the overweight and obese category • While 71% of the doctors had no prior health conditions, 6% had diabetes, 10% had hypertension, and 5% had diabetes and hypertension.

• Other common health conditions as observed included dyslipidemia, GI dysfunction, asthma, PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome), arthritis, migraine, and hypothyroidism • Based on the detailed professional profiling call and information given by the doctors, it was recorded that only 22% of the doctors were physically active.

• A majority of the doctors also had an imbalance of macronutrients - protein, carbs, and fats consumed. 67% of the doctors were consuming really low protein as evidenced by less than 10% of their daily calories from protein.

• An alarmingly high percentage of doctors ~ 77% were consuming more than the recommended amounts of fat.

• The micronutrient analysis findings showed less than 10% of the doctors surveyed met 75% of the recommended value of various vitamins and minerals like zinc, omega 3, and iron. The survey indicated that one of the most important factors contributing to their health index has been faulty dietary habits and exercise regime. Erratic working hours and long daily schedules have resulted in medical professionals not focusing on their health.

Speaking of the study conducted Dr. Arbinder Singal, Co-Founder & CEO of Fitterfly, said, ''Doctors are the torch-bearers of a nations' health, playing a vital role in keeping the population free of diseases. But, their hectic work schedules do not allow them to practice what they preach to their patients. On National Doctors Day we wanted to draw attention to the health quotient of our medical fraternity and urge them to care for themselves while addressing the health of their patients.'' About Fitterfly Fitterfly is a smart, personal digital therapeutic solution that is an anytime, anywhere companion for patients to truly achieve their health goals. The company offers a clinically validated, digital-led therapy that connects patients, health coaches, and healthcare providers in meaningful ways to enable sustainable behavior change that is at the core of good health.

Fitterfly achieves transformational outcomes for patients with personalized, data and coaching-led behavior change via Vogital (voice and digital) touchpoints with a user-centric app. The programs are based on glocally accepted, evidence-based protocols and cutting-edge research.

Fitterfly's current product suite includes scientific and hyper-personalized DTx programs for diabetes, PCOS, obesity, pregnancy, and child wellness. They are the preferred digital therapeutic partner for a large number of doctors, hospitals, organizations like pharma companies, corporates, and medical device companies.

The company is Co-Founded by Dr. Arbinder Singal- CEO, Shailesh Gupta- COO, and Jayesh Sawant- CTO/CPO.

