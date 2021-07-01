Maruti Suzuki dispatches to dealerships jump to 1,47,368 units in June

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday reported more than three-fold increase in total sales at 1,47,368 units in June, as compared to 46,555 units in May. as easing of COVID-related restrictions helped the auto major to dispatch more units to dealerships.

The country's largest carmaker said its domestic dispatches to dealers last month stood at 1,30,348 units, as compared to 35,293 units in May.

Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, rose to 17,439 units in June as against 4,760 units in May this year.

Sales of compact segment vehicles, including Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, increased to 68,849 units last month from 20,343 cars in May.

Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz, increased to 602 units as compared to 349 units in May this year. Utility vehicle dispatches, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, stood at 28,172 units as against 6,355 in May. MSI said.

Exports last month were at 17,020 units, as against 11,262 units in May this year.

