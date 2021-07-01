Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki dispatches to dealerships jump to 1,47,368 units in June

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 12:45 IST
Maruti Suzuki dispatches to dealerships jump to 1,47,368 units in June
  • Country:
  • India

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday reported more than three-fold increase in total sales at 1,47,368 units in June, as compared to 46,555 units in May. as easing of COVID-related restrictions helped the auto major to dispatch more units to dealerships.

The country's largest carmaker said its domestic dispatches to dealers last month stood at 1,30,348 units, as compared to 35,293 units in May.

Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, rose to 17,439 units in June as against 4,760 units in May this year.

Sales of compact segment vehicles, including Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, increased to 68,849 units last month from 20,343 cars in May.

Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz, increased to 602 units as compared to 349 units in May this year. Utility vehicle dispatches, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, stood at 28,172 units as against 6,355 in May. MSI said.

Exports last month were at 17,020 units, as against 11,262 units in May this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
2
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
3
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
4
Health News Roudup: Portugal sees biggest daily jump in infections since mid-February; Putin, in COVID-19 vaccine push, says he got Sputnik V shot and more

Health News Roudup: Portugal sees biggest daily jump in infections since mid...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021