Left Menu

11 IAS, 32 HCS officers transferred in Haryana

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-07-2021 00:39 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 00:32 IST
11 IAS, 32 HCS officers transferred in Haryana
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Haryana government issued transfer and posting orders of 11 IAS, 32 Haryana Civil Services (HCS) and two Haryana Police Service officers with immediate effect on Thursday.

Among the IAS officers who were shuffled were Ajay Singh Tomar, Special Secretary, Finance Department, who was posted as the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar, an official statement said.

Dharamvir Singh, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar and District Municipal Commissioner, Yamunanagar, has been posted as the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Panchkula and the District Municipal Commissioner, Panchkula.

Akhil Pilani, Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Thanesar, has been posted as the Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Bahadurgarh.

The HCS officers shuffled include Ashok Kumar Bansal, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Sonipat, who has been posted as the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rewari.

Yogesh Kumar, Secretary, Haryana Agricultural State Marketing Board, Panchkula, has been posted as the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Karnal.

Among the HPS officers shuffled are Virender Singh, DSP, CID department, who has been posted as the District Transport Officer-cum-Secretary, Regional Transport Authority, Gurugram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
2
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
3
Slack adds new tools to improve collaboration in work-from-anywhere world

Slack adds new tools to improve collaboration in work-from-anywhere world

Global
4
AT&T to migrate its 5G mobile network to Microsoft Azure

AT&T to migrate its 5G mobile network to Microsoft Azure

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021