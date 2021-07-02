Left Menu

IMF says encouraged by tax agreement; urges holdout countries to join up

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-07-2021 02:19 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 02:19 IST
The head of the International Monetary Fund on Thursday welcomed an agreement by 130 countries to back a global corporate minimum tax, and said work would continue to bring others into the fold.

"Very clearly, this train finally has left the station," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told reporters. "Work will continue to make sure that the countries that are not yet on board ... can recognize their own interests," she added.

