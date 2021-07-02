Left Menu

Fire in Kolkata cinema hall injures 2

At least two persons were injured when a massive fire broke out at a closed cinema hall in the citys Lake Town area on Friday night, a senior official of the fire department said.At least 15 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire at Mini Jaya hall in the residential area.The cause of the fire is yet to be known.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-07-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 23:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
At least two persons were injured when a massive fire broke out at a closed cinema hall in the city's Lake Town area on Friday night, a senior official of the fire department said.

At least 15 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire at ''Mini Jaya'' hall in the residential area.

''The cause of the fire is yet to be known. Two persons inside were injured. We have rescued them,'' he said.

The blaze was spotted at around 9.15 pm, the official said.

The electricity connection has been switched off in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

