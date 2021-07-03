Left Menu

Nagarjuna Fertilisers & Chemicals posts Rs 219 cr loss for Q4

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 22:41 IST
Total income fell to Rs 410.85 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs 433.26 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Image Credit: Flickr
Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd on Saturday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 218.99 crore for the quarter ending March.

Its net loss stood at Rs 134.15 crore in the January-March quarter of the previous financial year.

Total income fell to Rs 410.85 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs 433.26 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The company posted a net loss of Rs 615.33 crore for 2020-21 against a net loss of Rs 458.89 crore in 2019-20.

Total income fell to Rs 1,599.26 crore during the 2020-21 fiscal from Rs 1,733.51 crore in the previous year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

