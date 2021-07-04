Left Menu

Italian police bar 52 fans from Euro 2020 match due to COVID rules

In an effort to prevent the spread of the highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant, Rome last month introduced a five-day quarantine for anyone coming to Italy who had been to Britain in the previous two weeks. By cross-checking names of travellers of flights from England and Ukraine with those who had bought tickets, the Italian police identified 52 fans who had not complied with the required quarantine time. These fans also had their tickets cancelled, the Italian police said in a statement.

Italian police prevented 52 fans from attending the quarter-final Euro 2020 match between England and Ukraine in Rome on Saturday as they did not comply with COVID restrictions, a statement said on Sunday. In an effort to prevent the spread of the highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant, Rome last month introduced a five-day quarantine for anyone coming to Italy who had been to Britain in the previous two weeks.

Last week Italy told fans from England not to try to use loopholes in COVID travel restrictions to sneak into the quarter-finals Euro 2020 clash between England and Ukraine in Rome, even if they had a ticket.

England defeated Ukraine 4-0 on Saturday, placing the team on course for its first European Championship semi-final in 25 years.

