IPGA asks govt to take steps to keep retail prices of pulses in sync with wholesale rates

India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA), the nodal body for pulses and grains trade and industry, on Monday said it has urged the government to initiate immediate measures to curb the skyrocketing prices of pulses and grains in the retail market.

The government or Department of Consumer Affairs should devise a process by which the pricing is suitably adjusted to be in-sync with wholesale prices, IPGA said in a statement. At present, IPGA stated that there is no regulation on retail prices of pulses leading to an indiscriminate surge in prices leaving the end-consumer to pay exorbitant prices for pulses and grains.

Advertisement

There is a need for the government to regulate retail prices of pulses and grains, on an urgent basis, so that consumers reeling under severe inflation can get some relief, IPGA added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)