Left Menu

Only France produces true champagne, says French agriculture minister

French Agriculture Minister Julien Denormandie on Tuesday said 'champagne' was a name that could on be used on sparkling wines from the eponymous region in France, although other countries at times tried to claim the denomination as theirs. "The word Champagne comes from that beautiful region of France where champagne is produced," he continued.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 06-07-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 11:40 IST
Only France produces true champagne, says French agriculture minister
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • France

French Agriculture Minister Julien Denormandie on Tuesday said 'champagne' was a name that could be used on sparkling wines from the eponymous region in France, although other countries at times tried to claim the denomination as theirs. Denormandie was reacting after Russia on Friday enacted a law that requires foreign producers of sparkling wine to describe their product as such on the back of the bottle - though not on the front - while makers of Russian "shampanskoye" may continue to use that term alone.

"You can imagine the reaction of the French authorities," Denormandie told Sud Radio. "The word Champagne comes from that beautiful region of France where champagne is produced," he continued.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Google celebrates Algeria Independence Day with a beautiful doodle

Google celebrates Algeria Independence Day with a beautiful doodle

 Algeria
4
EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021