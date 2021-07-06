Left Menu

3 pulled from lake in Poland after helicopter crash

Local police spokeswoman Joanna Dawidczyk said it wasnt immediately clear how many people were on board, but that one person was able to leave the wreckage on her own, while two others were pulled out. Rescuers were working to resuscitate one of the people, said Dawidczyk of the Mikolajki regional police.

06-07-2021
Three people were pulled from the water after a private helicopter crashed into a lake in Poland's Mazurian region on Tuesday morning, authorities said. Local police spokeswoman Joanna Dawidczyk said it wasn't immediately clear how many people were on board, but that one person was able to leave the wreckage on her own, while two others were pulled out. Rescuers were working to resuscitate one of the people, said Dawidczyk of the Mikolajki regional police. Police divers will check the crash site and the surrounding area of the lake, Dawidczyk said.

