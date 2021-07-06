Left Menu

UK Vauxhall factory gets new lease of life with electric vehicles

The future of Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port factory has been uncertain since its owner said in 2019 that it wanted to make the new Astra car there, but that would depend on the outcome of Brexit, which was only settled in December 2020.

The Vauxhall car factory in northwest England will get a 100-million pound investment to produce electric vehicles, owner Stellantis said on Tuesday, the second positive news for British vehicle manufacturing in recent days. Nissan pledged last week to invest further in the country with plans for a new giant battery plant.

"Since 1903 Vauxhall has manufactured vehicles in Britain and we will continue to do so," said Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares. The future of Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port factory has been uncertain since its owner said in 2019 that it wanted to make the new Astra car there, but that would depend on the outcome of Brexit, which was only settled in December 2020. ($1 = 0.7223 pounds)

