Euro zone bond yields edge down, spotlight turns to oil

Eurozone bond yields edged down on Tuesday as investors looked past a rise in oil prices to their highest levels since 2018, confident in a belief that the European Central Bank will keep stimulus in place for some time. Oil prices extended gains to near $80 a barrel after Ministers of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group is known as OPEC+, abandoned oil output talks.

That put the focus back on the outlook for inflation, which some belief is set for a sustained push higher globally while others argue is temporary as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 shock. A key measure of long-term inflation expectations in the euro area rose to almost 1.63%, a seven-week high.

Government borrowing costs also edged higher at the open before drifting back down, a move analysts attributed in part to uncertainty over the outlook for oil prices in the wake of the OPEC news. "If you look at the move in the price of oil, it's not as significant as you'd expect it to be at face value given that OPEC+ has been unable to reach an agreement to boost output just as demand surges as lockdowns ease," said Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank in London. "Markets have also been of the mind that inflation is of a transitory nature, higher inflation now means lower inflation later because of its cost-push nature."

Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield was last down around 2 basis points on the day at -0.23%, with other 10-year yields in the bloc down a similar amount. In Italy for instance, 10-year yields were also 2 bps lower at 0.79%.

Bond markets have drawn comfort from signs that the ECB will keep aggressive stimulus in place for some time even as other central banks head towards the exit. The Reserve Bank of Australia said on Tuesday it would continue purchasing government bonds past the present September deadline at a weekly pace of A$4 billion, rather than the current A$5 billion until at least mid-November.

Elsewhere, investor sentiment in Germany remained at a very high level in July despite a greater-than-expected drop as forecasts for a strong economic recovery rose, the ZEW economic research institute said. Germany and Austria sold new bonds, while France kicked off the sale of the 30-year bond via a syndicate of banks.

