Union home secretary reviews security situation in JK

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Tuesday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, nearly a fortnight after a drone attack on an air force station in Jammu, officials said.

A team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, led by Director General Dilbag Singh, briefed the home secretary about the prevailing situation in the union territory and the steps taken to strengthen the security.

Bhalla took stock of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

He especially reviewed the measures taken to foil any future attempt of drone attack.

The ongoing counter terror operations, radicalisation inside jails in the union territory were other issues which figured in the meeting, the official said.

In what was the first instance of Pakistan-based terrorists deploying drones to strike vital installations, two bombs were dropped at the IAF station in Jammu in the early hours of June 27, causing minor injuries to two airmen.

The explosions took place around 1.40 am within six minutes of each other. The first blast ripped off the roof of a single-storey building at the technical area of the airport manned by the IAF in Satwari area on the outskirts of the city.

The second one was on the ground.

Officials said the explosive material dropped by the drones might have been manufactured using a cocktail consisting of RDX.

Investigators are yet to determine the flight path of the drones that dropped the bombs as they scanned the CCTV footage, including from cameras installed on the boundary walls of the airport.

However, all the CCTV cameras focused on the roadside, the officials said.

The drones that dropped the explosives were either flown back across the border or to some other destination during the night, they suspect.

The aerial distance from the Jammu airport to the international border is 14 km.

The IAF station located at the Jammu airport continued to remain out of bounds for everyone with probe teams picking up every bit of evidence available on the ground.

