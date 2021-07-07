Dassault Systemes bets on automotive, medical devices segments to drive growth for DELMIAworks in India

IT firm Dassault Systemes on Wednesday said it is focussing on segments like automotive, medical devices and industrial products with its DELMIAworks solution that helps manufacturing companies manage workflows and supply chains. DELMIAworks is an enterprise resource planning (ERP) and manufacturing execution system (MES) suite of applications that covers the entire design to manufacturing process. It includes a real-time internet of things (IoT) solution for production and process monitoring focused on increasing operational efficiency and transparency. Dassault Systemes Director Solidworks and DELMIAworks India Ramakrishnan Venkatraman said the Indian manufacturing ERP market size was USD 260 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to USD 700 billion in 2027. The company is well-poised to tap into the segment, he added. He said the company's solution provides overall low total cost of ownership (TCO) and the inbuilt ERP and MES offers bigger value to customers. ''In India, we have a lion's share in the engineering and design domain with Solidworks...with DELMIAworks, we are going to focus on industries like automotive, aerospace -contract manufacturing, medical, pharmaceutical, industrial, food and beverages etc,'' he said. In December 2018, Dassault Systemes had announced the acquisition of California-based IQMS for USD 425 million. Post the completion of the deal, the IQMS Manufacturing ERP portfolio was rebranded as DELMIAworks to serve manufacturers. Venkatraman noted that due to the supply-chain disruptions caused by the ongoing pandemic, manufacturers need to evolve and adopt an innovative shop floor-first vision. The DELMIAworks single database design eliminates data silos and costly third-party integration by automatically mapping data from front office-oriented ERP activities to shop floor-oriented MES activities. This provides a comprehensive interoperability and drill-down capability from order and production, to inventory and shipping. Asked if there have been cuts in tech spending by manufacturers, Venkatraman said shop floor spending has not stopped. ''We have been closely working with many Indian manufacturing companies and we have found that the shop floor spending has not stopped because the demand from local and global (customers) has not gone down... ''...there was an impact on the overall IT spending like ERP, CRM tools but for shop floor requirements, none of the companies have stopped their spending,'' he explained. DELMIAworks complements the company's strategy in India to be a trusted solution partner for the discrete manufacturers in the entire value chain -- from engineering design to manufacturing, production and shipment of the customers' product, P M Ravikumar, India Management Director at Dassault Systemes, said.

